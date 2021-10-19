Week 8 WV high school football rankings

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With only a few weeks left in the regular season, our area teams continue to place well in the WVSSAC football rankings.

In Class AAA, Huntington remains No. 2 behind Martinsburg. Cabell Midland moves up one spot to No. 6. Spring Valley and South Charleston are tied at No. 8.

There is a new undisputed No. 1 in Class AA. Poca claims the top spot, closely followed by Herbert Hoover. Point Pleasant rounds out the top three.

CLASS AAA

CLASS AA

CLASS A

Full rankings can be found here.