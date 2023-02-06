CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The week 9 AP rankings for high school boys basketball is out.
Below are the full list of rankings, broken up by class.
Class AAAA
|1. Morgantown (10)
|17-1
|100
|1
|2. Parkersburg South
|11-4
|84
|2
|3. George Washington
|15-2
|82
|3
|4. Huntington
|14-2
|74
|4
|5. Spring Mills
|13-4
|47
|7
|6. Greenbrier East
|9-6
|41
|5
|7. Jefferson
|10-4
|34
|8
|(tie) Hedgesville
|15-4
|34
|6
|9. South Charleston
|11-5
|19
|10
|10. Wheeling Park
|11-5
|18
|9
Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 7, St. Albans 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 2, Cabell Midland 2.
Class AAA
|1. Shady Spring (10)
|14-3
|100
|1
|2. Fairmont Senior
|13-1
|90
|2
|3. Ripley
|15-1
|77
|3
|4. East Fairmont
|14-1
|73
|4
|5. Logan
|11-8
|51
|T7
|6. Winfield
|8-7
|44
|6
|7. Scott
|11-7
|43
|5
|8. Herbert Hoover
|12-6
|31
|9
|9. Elkins
|9-7
|22
|T7
|10. Nitro
|8-8
|8
|10
Others receiving votes: Weir 7, North Marion 2, Philip Barbour 2.
Class AA
|1. Williamstown (9)
|17-0
|98
|1
|2. Bluefield (1)
|10-4
|86
|2
|3. Chapmanville
|14-1
|83
|3
|4. South Harrison
|15-1
|71
|4
|5. Charleston Catholic
|13-3
|54
|7
|6. Wyoming East
|11-5
|40
|6
|7. Ravenswood
|13-4
|38
|5
|8. St. Marys
|11-4
|36
|8
|9. Poca
|10-7
|27
|10
|10. Wheeling Central
|8-9
|11
|9
Class A
|1. James Monroe (10)
|15-2
|100
|1
|2. Webster County
|13-3
|85
|2
|3. Tug Valley
|13-3
|81
|3
|4. Tucker County
|10-4
|73
|4
|5. Clay-Battelle
|10-6
|47
|T7
|6. Cameron
|9-7
|43
|5
|7. East Hardy
|13-5
|41
|9
|8. Pendleton County
|10-5
|37
|6
|9. Tolsia
|12-6
|20
|NR
|10. Doddridge County
|9-7
|11
|T7
Others receiving votes: Madonna 5, St. Joseph 4, Tygarts Valley 3.