CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The week 9 AP rankings for high school boys basketball is out.

Below are the full list of rankings, broken up by class.

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10)17-11001
2. Parkersburg South11-4842
3. George Washington15-2823
4. Huntington14-2744
5. Spring Mills13-4477
6. Greenbrier East9-6415
7. Jefferson10-4348
(tie) Hedgesville15-4346
9. South Charleston11-51910
10. Wheeling Park11-5189

Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 7, St. Albans 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 2, Cabell Midland 2.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (10)14-31001
2. Fairmont Senior13-1902
3. Ripley15-1773
4. East Fairmont14-1734
5. Logan11-851T7
6. Winfield8-7446
7. Scott11-7435
8. Herbert Hoover12-6319
9. Elkins9-722T7
10. Nitro8-8810

Others receiving votes: Weir 7, North Marion 2, Philip Barbour 2.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (9)17-0981
2. Bluefield (1)10-4862
3. Chapmanville14-1833
4. South Harrison15-1714
5. Charleston Catholic13-3547
6. Wyoming East11-5406
7. Ravenswood13-4385
8. St. Marys11-4368
9. Poca10-72710
10. Wheeling Central8-9119

Class A

1. James Monroe (10)15-21001
2. Webster County13-3852
3. Tug Valley13-3813
4. Tucker County10-4734
5. Clay-Battelle10-647T7
6. Cameron9-7435
7. East Hardy13-5419
8. Pendleton County10-5376
9. Tolsia12-620NR
10. Doddridge County9-711T7

Others receiving votes: Madonna 5, St. Joseph 4, Tygarts Valley 3.