CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The week 9 AP rankings for high school girls basketball is out.

Below are the full list of rankings, broken up by class.

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (4)18-2921
2. Morgantown (3)15-4913
3. Spring Valley (3)15-3832
4. Spring Mills15-0695
5. Cabell Midland14-5654
6. University12-7447
7. Huntington10-8416
8. Woodrow Wilson10-7318
9. Parkersburg South10-8129
10. George Washington11-58NR
(tie) St. Albans11-8810

Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 3, John Marshall 3.

Class AAA

1. North Marion (6)19-1942
2. Wayne (3)18-1891
3. Ripley (1)18-1863
4. East Fairmont18-2714
5. Robert C. Byrd12-4527
(tie) Philip Barbour10-7526
7. Nitro9-9345
8. Logan9-10319
9. Lewis County12-5298
10. PikeView9-7610

Others receiving votes: Keyser 4, Winfield 2.

Class AA

1. Mingo Central (10)16-11002
2. Wyoming East14-3891
3. Summers County14-4793
4. Wheeling Central15-4655
5. Williamstown14-4624
6. St. Marys13-7487
7. Charleston Catholic10-8369
(tie) Parkersburg Catholic11-6366
9. Ritchie County11-71710
10. Chapmanville12-6158

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 2, Trinity 1.

Class A

1. Cameron (10)14-51001
2. Doddridge County15-3862
3. Tucker County14-2833
4. Greenbrier West15-3656
5. Webster County15-3604
6. James Monroe13-5515
7. Gilmer County10-8407
8. Tolsia11-827T8
9. Tug Valley7-618T8
10. Pendleton County8-313NR

Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 7.