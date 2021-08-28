Week one player of the game: Cabell Midland’s Jackson Fetty

SPRING VALLEY, WV (WOWK) – Our week one Player of the Game is Cabell Midland’s running back Jackson Fetty after he ran through four defenders to score a touchdown for the Knights.
Cabell Midland went on to win this one the final 28-19.
