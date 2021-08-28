Week one: Winfield @ Hurricane

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Winfield traveled to Hurricane for both teams’ 2021 season openers; a little Route 34 rivalry.
The Generals looking for their first win since November 2019.
But the Redskins would walk away with this win; the final 48-10.
