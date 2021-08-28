Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Week one: Winfield @ Hurricane

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Winfield traveled to Hurricane for both teams’ 2021 season openers; a little Route 34 rivalry.

The Generals looking for their first win since November 2019.

But the Redskins would walk away with this win; the final 48-10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter