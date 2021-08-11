“We’re not just some slack off team, we’re something to be worried about”

RIVERSIDE, WV (WOWK) – Last year, Riverside tasted a win just once; so this year, the Warriors are anxious to make an impact.

Riverside took down St. Albans, to finish the 2020 season 1-5.

They are hoping to turn things around this fall with junior quarterback Jake Walker leading the way.

But this will be a tough task, as the Warriors face a string of hard road games straight out of the gate.

They’ll first travel to Woodrow Wilson, then Cabell Midland, and finally Spring Valley in those first three weeks.

But despite being picked to finish 9th out of the 10 teams in their conference, the team has high hopes for 2021.

QB Jake Walker says he already feels a different kind of energy in the program every time the team takes the field.

“Last year we took every week for granted,” said Walker. “We came in relaxed, didn’t really care but this year its every day. We are working, we are ready. I want to have a breakout season, you know show people that were not just some slack off team, we’re something to be worried about.”

The Warriors’ season opener in Beckley is set for August 27th.