All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia boys basketball AP preseason poll

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10)13-11001
2. George Washington10-1863
3. Huntington9-2682
(tie) University8-1684
5. Martinsburg8-1625
6. Cabell Midland10-3606
7. Greenbrier East9-2407
8. Wheeling Park8-4198
9. South Charleston10-41810
10. Princeton9-29NR

Others receiving votes: Musselman 6, Jefferson 6, Parkersburg South 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 2.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (10)12-11001
2. Fairmont Senior13-1902
3. Shady Spring8-2743
4. Nitro11-3684
5. Wheeling Central9-2635
6. Logan12-4496
7. Herbert Hoover11-3387
8. Grafton11-3248
9. Winfield11-52010
10. Notre Dame3-5199

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 2, Hampshire 2, North Marion 1.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (8)11-1971
2. Charleston Catholic (1)8-2903
3. Poca (1)9-4772
4. Clay County10-2665
5. St. Marys11-3654
6. Ravenswood10-5457
7. Magnolia8-6386
8. Braxton County8-4299
9. Chapmanville6-6168
10. South Harrison8-511NR

Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 7, Liberty Raleigh 5, Ritchie County 4.

Class A

1. Man (8)11-1981
2. James Monroe (1)14-0872
3. Pendleton County (1)9-0813
4. Tug Valley10-2724
5. Clay-Battelle12-2585
6. Webster County6-4416
7. Greenbrier West7-6357
8. Tolsia7-4238
9. Cameron9-41810
(tie) Tucker County10-218NR

Others receiving votes: Greater Beckley Christian 15, Mount View 3, Meadow Bridge 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter