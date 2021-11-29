West Virginia girls basketball AP preseason poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Class AAAA
|1. Huntington (9)
|99
|2. Cabell Midland (1)
|88
|3. George Washington
|65
|4. Morgantown
|59
|5. Wheeling Park
|54
|6. Woodrow Wilson
|37
|7. Parkersburg
|24
|8. Greenbrier East
|19
|9. Martinsburg
|17
|(tie) Bridgeport
|17
|(tie) Buckhannon-Upshur
|17
Others receiving votes: Jefferson 14, Capital 13, Parkersburg South 8, Hurricane 8, University 7, Spring Valley 4.
Class AAA
|1. Fairmont Senior (8)
|98
|2. Nitro (2)
|82
|3. North Marion
|76
|4. Logan
|73
|5. Wayne
|47
|6. PikeView
|39
|7. Winfield
|29
|8. Lincoln County
|15
|9. Hampshire
|14
|10. Midland Trail
|12
Others receiving votes: Lewis County 11, Sissonville 10, Independence 8, Shady Spring 8, East Fairmont 8, Philip Barbour 6, Keyser 5, Herbert Hoover 4, Wheeling Central 4, Lincoln 3, Elkins 1.
Class AA
|1. Wyoming East (9)
|99
|2. Parkersburg Catholic (1)
|91
|3. Frankfort
|66
|(tie) Williamstown
|66
|5. Petersburg
|54
|6. Charleston Catholic
|46
|7. St. Marys
|36
|8. Mingo Central
|26
|9. Ritchie County
|22
|10. Ravenswood
|14
Others receiving votes: Midland Trail 12, Summers County 12, Chapmanville 5, Trinity 5, Poca 3, Roane County 2.
Class A
|1. Tug Valley (4)
|80
|2. Cameron (1)
|71
|3. Tucker County (1)
|68
|4. St Joseph (3)
|65
|5. Calhoun (1)
|59
|6. Gilmer County
|50
|7. Webster County
|46
|8. River View
|35
|9. James Monroe
|16
|10. Madonna
|15
Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 12, Tolsia 10, Sherman 8, Doddridge County 7, Clay-Battelle 3, Wahama 3, Man 2.