West Virginia marksman represents Team USA

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Patrick Sunderman is a former WVU marksman who did big things for the Mountaineers; and right now, he is in Tokyo, preparing to compete in the big games.

Sunderman joined the national guard in 2012, and completed basic training and artillery training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

He then joined the WVU rifle team in 2012, and stayed until 2016.

In those four years with the Mountaineers, he won four NCAA national championship titles.

In 2016, he enlisted on active duty and was assigned to the USA MU international team as a shooter and instructor.

And now, in Tokyo, he will be competing in the 50-meter rifle three-position.

He will compete Sunday night at 10:30pm on NBC.