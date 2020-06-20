West Virginia native and WNBA champion Renee Montgomery sitting out 2020 season to fight for change

(WOWK) — Two time WNBA champion, and South Charleston High School alum Renee Montgomery announced on Thursday that she’s sitting out the 2020 season to fight for social justice.

The St. Albans native said she didn’t really feel like her heart was going to be in the WNBA this year.

With training camp in just two weeks, Montgomery says now is a pivotal time to focus on change and help bring about that change through her foundation.

“”Right now, this moment in time, you can never go back and get it. And this moment in time has a lot of momentum, and the more moments you put together, the more momentum you get. I started to think about that, and I thought, ‘What will the climate be when I get out the bubble, in 4 months, 3 months?’ No one knows. And I’m uncomfortable with that, because right now there’s a lot of momentum, it’s all over the country, it’s all over the globe. You see other countries doing different protests, and just voicing their opinion. I want to be somebody that’s a catalyst for that to keep it going, and that’s why I just … I can’t do both.” Renee Montgomery, Atlanta Dream

