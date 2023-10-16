(WTRF) A West Virginia native scored his first touchdown in the NFL on Sunday.

Brenton Strange, of Parkersburg, plays as a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and on Sunday he scored against the Indianapolis Colts.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Strange caught a 10-yeard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence with 3:51 left to go in the 3rd quarter to put Jacksonville up 30-6 at the time.

Strange who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft played at Penn State and attended Parkersburg High School.

On the season Strange has four receptions for 34 yards and one touchdown.

The Jaguars beat the Colts on Sunday 37-20.