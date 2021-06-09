West Virginia Power game postponed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The regularly scheduled game for tonight, June 9th with the West Virginia Power against the Lexington Legends has been postponed due to rainy conditions and a discouraging forecast.

It will be made up as part of a Doubleheader on July 3rd at 5:05 with the Gates Opening at 4:00.

Tonight’s Fireworks Show will be added to the firework shows on July 3rd and July 4th making both shows even bigger and better.

You can buy tickets to the Independence Day Celebration Weekend on wvpower.com.