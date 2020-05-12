West Virginia Power still waiting to take the field in 2020

CHARLESTON, WV. – (WOWK) – The West Virginia Power would have already been well into their 2020 campaign with new manager Eric Farris, it’s now May 11th and still no baseball due to COVID-19.

“You can’t replace the on-field learning and the inexperience, but I’ve been able to use this time and pick other coaches brains and you know prepare myself best for when the time comes.”

The new skipper says even though a month of the season has passed —there’s still hope to play ball.

“We can’t check out right now, it is not the off-season and that is the one thing that we have to remember even though we are not out there we have to try and stay in baseball mode because if this thing picks back up, like this we got to be ready.”

With no players on the field — and no fans here in the stands —– Farris message to the power faithful —- is be patient — because baseball will return to the capital city —

“We are very unsure as of when and how it will look, keep beveling a keep feeling confident baseball is going to back, and when it does I promise you my team will be ready.”

The voice of the power David Kahn believes there will be games in Appalachian Power Park this year.

“I’m fairly confident that we will have some sort of season here, the length of it, the extension of it, where we can travel. Those are all things that can be worked out those are things that need to be worked out as well but overall in a simplistic view I’m confident there will be some sort of season here.”

And the team is thankful to call the capital city home

“We’re still here, we’re not going anywhere, we feel the support from you guys and we want to support you guys as much as possible, we are apart of the fabric of this community and we would not be the organization that we are without the community of Charleston you know supporting us and surrounds us.”

