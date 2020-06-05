West Virginia Power thanks Gov. Jim Justice for trying to keep baseball in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Power has released a statement thanking Gov. Jim Justice for his statement regarding minor league baseball in West Virginia.

“We very much appreciate the Governor’s hard work to preserve professional baseball in West Virginia, and his effort to show how all our teams add value to our communities in terms of jobs, quality of life, and charitable and business partnerships. We hope the Governor’s conversations with The Commissioner’s Office mean that the West Virginia Power will remain within MLB’s new Minor League system next year and beyond.”

Virginia Power Managing Partner Tim Wilcox added the organization appreciates any help from the governor to convince MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred that the Power goes above and beyond criteria for facility condition and central location.

“We look forward to working with any Major League team to continue Charleston’s long history as a training ground for the Major Leagues,” Wilcox said. “If it means that our West Virginia teams will be part of some kind of other league outside the MLB/MiLB system after the cuts are made, that’s not as promising.”

