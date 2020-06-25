West Virginia Softball Classic honors season lost to the Coronavirus

ONA, WV (WOWK) — On Wednesday, Ona Little League Field hosted the first West Virginia High School/College Softball Classic.

The event let allowed area players to take to the diamond at least once this year, after the Coronavirus wiped out their season.

The event featured two games.

The first showcased area high school players who are college prospects.

The second game featured teams comprised of area Seniors who are headed to play college softball.

