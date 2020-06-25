West Virginia Softball Classic honors season lost to the Coronavirus

ONA, WV (WOWK) — On Wednesday, Ona Little League Field hosted the first West Virginia High School/College Softball Classic.
The event let allowed area players to take to the diamond at least once this year, after the Coronavirus wiped out their season.
The event featured two games.
The first showcased area high school players who are college prospects.
The second game featured teams comprised of area Seniors who are headed to play college softball.
Follow Anna Tarullo on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Seniors kicked out of graduation
- Saharan dust plume bound for U.S. darkens skies in the Caribbean
- AP interview: Manfred: `We owe it to our fans to be better’
- Disneyland delays planned July reopening
- Concerns rise about Covid-19 and tourism as July 4th approaches
- Stimulus checks were sent to US inmates: Now the IRS wants them back
- 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST
- NASA names its D.C. headquarters after ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary W. Jackson
- Koenning issues statement: “I want to offer my sincere apology”
- LaBelle Theater reopens with new guidelines