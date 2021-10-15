West Virginia State new stadium in time for homecoming

All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – A brand new stadium is up and running for West Virginia State University and just in time for Saturday’s homecoming game!

The Yellow Jackets will open up Dickerson Field for the first time this season; playing on this gorgeous new turf, and under some brand new lights!

WVSU has played it’s last two home games at Laidley Field, and head coach John Pennington says he’s excited for the first game on the new turf.

“It wouldn’t matter if we were 0-6, 1-5, or 6-0, it really doesn’t matter for us because homecoming’s about West Virginia State and we have a great program, great school,” said Pennington. “We’re excited to put on a show Saturday night.”

“It’s great because every game at this point has felt like an away game,” said quarterback Donovan Riddick. “It was kind of tough for us mentally but we still made things work so it’s great being back on our home turf.”

The Yellow Jackets host UNC Pembroke for this homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 6pm.

