INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – In the final matchup before the Mountain East Conference Tournament begins, West Virginia State added some serious momentum, defeating rival Charleston 81-73 on senior day.

The Yellow Jackets improve to 23-6 on the season and will face either Davis and Elkins or Alderson Broaddus in the MEC Tournament. Anthony Pittman led the way for WVSU with 29 points.