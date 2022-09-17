INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The Yellow Jackets offense made some big plays Saturday. West Virginia State defeated Fairmont State in the Mountain East Conference home opener 34-29.

Tavis McAdoo took a 73-run to the house to open up the scoring for the Yellow Jackets. Donovan Riddick connected on two big passes, including a touchdown connection with former Marshall basketball player Jeremy Dillion to extend the lead to double digits.

State improves to 2-1. They’re on the road at Notre Dame (Ohio) Sept. 24.