West Virginia State Wrestling Championships Conclude in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK-TV) – After three long days, the Mountain state’s top wrestlers hit the mats tonight all under one roof. With only one goal in mind. Hoisting a first-place championship trophy. So why is this night different than all other nights? On Thursday night we started with 224 wrestlers across 8 mats, Now we’re down to the final 28 across 2 mats, Let the fun begin!



What a cool scene for opening ceremonies, Inside the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. the final 28 wrestlers with the spotlight on them tonight, this place was packed with tons of fans from across the state, and of course lots of great spinning, pinning and winning on display.

We start our coverage on the double a and single a side of the bracket in the 152 weight division Oak Glen’s Payton hall starts us off with the total takedown of Point Pleasant’s Wyatt Wilson.

Up next in AAA- Cabell Midland’s Neale and Parkersburg’s John Martin Best in the 162 weight division— best…Would be the best in this matchup, he picks up the big win, Neale never stood a chance, Best improves to 37-2 overall.

AAA – AJ Dempsey of Huntington gets the home-town fans all pumped up, He left his opponent, Jamie Smithson of Buckhannon-Upsher, in a very uncomfortable position, and Dempsey gets the victory with east in the 170 weight division.

A big congrats to all winners tonight!