CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Basketball Tournament bracket has been released.

And our West Virginia teams, ‘Herd That’ and ‘Best Virginia’ will both be playing at the Charleston Convention Center on July 17th.

‘Herd That’ will play ‘DRC’ at noon, and ‘Best Virginia’ will play ‘Woco Showtime’ at 2pm.

The Ohio Bobcats also have an alumni team in the bracket – ‘Ohio 1804’ – and they play ‘Zip Em Up’ (Xavier alumni) at 8pm, July 24th.