West Virginia turns attention to Georgia Tech for “good matchup” between 4-seed and 5-seed

On to the next.

No. 4 West Virginia women’s basketball heads to the second round for a clash with 5-seed Georgia Tech on Tuesday after coasting by Lehigh in the round-of-64. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. ET at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, and it will be shown on ESPNU.

The Mountaineers will face the Yellow Jackets for the third time in history, and the first since 2004. West Virginia holds a 2-0 advantage in the all-time series, most recently taking a 75-61 under Coach Mike Carey in the Virgin Islands.

The Yellow Jackets punched their ticket to the Big Dance after finishing third in the ACC with a 16-8 overall record and falling in the conference tournament semifinals. They squeaked into the NCAA Tournament second round, overcoming a 17-point deficit and holding off 12-seed Stephen F. Austin in overtime, 54-52.

“In this NCAA Tournament, that first round game is always such a hard, hard game to win. I don’t care what your seed is, what your number is, it does not matter,” said Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner after her team’s win. “Everybody’s come here with pretty much some fresh legs and dreams and goals and a hunger to win.”

Fortner is in her second year at Georgia Tech’s helm and took the squad to its second straight winning season under her watch in 2020-21.

Although WVU’s headlines are dominated by the explosive scoring of Kysre Gondrezick, this will be a meeting between two defensive-minded teams. The Yellow Jackets had the second-best defense “in the ACC this season, allowing 61.2 points per game. They mix up their schemes, playing everything form a tight man defense to a zone.

“They have a lot of talent, so it’ll be a good matchup between the both of us,” Carey said.

Three Yellow Jackets average double figures, led by Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, a junior guard from Finland who scores 14.5 points per game. She will be looking to make up for her lackluster first round game, in which she scored 14 points but made just 26 percent of her shots and missed all seven three-point attempts.

They also boast the ACC’s leading rebounder, Lorela Cubaj, a 6-4 forward from Italy. The senior pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, and 10 on Sunday against SFA — adding 14 points to the mix as well.

“A major problem from the first two quarters was that we were not playing as together, we were talking about how we needed to stick together,” Cubaj said after the contest. “I feel like it was also the nerves, this is our first NCAA game, so we kind of had to get rid of those.”

Carey, of course, had some thoughts about his own team’s slow start in their victory over Lehigh in the first round. This time around, he expects his team will come out fast — just like its opponents.

“You always play better the second game, that’s been my, over the years in the tournament, teams normally play better the second game,” Carey said. “So I look forward to us to come out and have a great game against Georgia Tech.”