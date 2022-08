WHEELERSBURG, OH (WOWK) – Wheelersburg hosted Ironton for both teams’ 2022 season opener; this one a rematch of last year’s playoff game that kicked the Fighting Tigers out of the state tournament.

This matchup was quite a different story; the Pirates couldn’t cross the endzone once.

Ironton scored twice, and went for two both times, but didn’t get it.

The final 12-3, Ironton.

Up next: Ironton travels to Jackson, Wheelersburg travels to Archbishop McNicholas.