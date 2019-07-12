Wimbledon Glance: Serena Williams vs. Simona Halep in final

United States’ Serena Williams returns to Czech Republic’s Barbora Strycova in a Women’s semifinal singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

Serena Williams goes for her 24th Grand Slam title when she faces Simona Halep in the Wimbledon final. Williams is already a seven-time champion at the All England Club. Halep is appearing in her first final at Centre Court. Her only major championship came at the French Open last year. Williams has beaten Halep nine times in their 10 previous matches. If Williams wins this one, she will equal Margaret Court’s record for most Grand Slam singles titles. But Court won 13 of her major trophies before professionals were admitted to Grand Slam tournaments, while all 23 of Williams’ major titles have come in the Open era, which began in 1968.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).

FRIDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 75 (24 C).

FRIDAY’S MEN’S SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 Roger Federer beat No. 3 Rafael Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

45 — Number of strokes in a point won by Djokovic, the longest on record at Wimbledon, where such stats date to 2005.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You don’t get to a Wimbledon finals playing average, you know.” — Roger Federer talking about having a winning mentality.

