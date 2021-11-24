Win and you’re in Wheeling: Cabell Midland prepares for Huntington rematch

ONA, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland is getting better and that’s scary for the rest of Class AAA. Only four teams remain in the AAA playoffs and one win separates each from a trip to Wheeling and the state title game.

“We played University and our kids were very hungry,” Cabell Midland Head Coach Luke Salmons said. “I mean they were on a different level in terms of excitement, energy and they want to win and you can see it in their eyes. Those kids are seniors, they got it, you can just sense it.”

The Knights are hungry and they’re angry. The only blemish on the season is a 21-17 loss to Huntington Sept. 10.

This game is about more than a trip to the state title game, it’s about revenge.

“We’ve been waiting to play them,” Senior running back Chandler Schmidt said. “We’re prepared, we watch film every single day. We practice every single day, three, four hours so just getting prepared for Huntington. We’re ready so hopefully we can beat them and move on to the next game.”

Midland is coming off a dominant win over previously unbeaten University. Schmidt rushed for four touchdowns — the senior has 29 on the season, tying the program record.

Their offense has scored 40 or more points in the last four games. It’s a touchdown or bust mentality.

“Every time we get the ball past the 40 [yard line] we’ve scored since then,” Schmidt said. “So that’s what our mindset is. If we get the ball past the 40 on our side of the end zone, we’ve got to score.”

Before they kickoff against the Highlanders, the Knights are focused on getting better.

“Our kids have been in the weight room all year, you know in the last few weeks and have really been pushing for the ultimate goal of getting there and they’re 48 minutes away,” Salmons said.

Cabell Midland and Huntington will play Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Bob Sang Stadiu.