WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – George Washington traveled to Winfield for their first baseball game of the season; the Patriots finished last season under .500, the Generals at 12-12.

We caught this one in the bottom of the first, Blaine Dettinger on the mound for GW, Winfield’s Dylan Kuhl tried to steal, but a great defensive play by the Patriots.

Still at the bottom of the first, Winfield’s Karson Frye walked, loading the bases up for the Generals. Brett Bumgarner standing on third; Bumgarner scored the first run of the game to make it 1-0 Winfield.

At the bottom of the second, Brycen Brown stole second.

Maddox Shafer was up to bat and hit it left. George Washington got the ground ball, threw it to first, but he couldn’t get a glove on it. Shafer rounded first, with Brycen Brown taking it home for Winfield’s second run of the night.

In the third inning, each team scored three runs; but GW coudn’t cross home in the final three innings.

Winfield wins it 13-10, now 4-1 on the season.

Up next: Winfield will travel to Logan Friday night TBA, George Washington hosts Nitro Saturday at 1:30.