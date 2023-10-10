CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winfield traveled to Poca to face the Dots, and won it in a 65-0 shutout.
Winfield has now won five in a row, and face 0-6 Sissonville next week.
Poca moves to 3-4, and has a bye this week.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winfield traveled to Poca to face the Dots, and won it in a 65-0 shutout.
Winfield has now won five in a row, and face 0-6 Sissonville next week.
Poca moves to 3-4, and has a bye this week.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now