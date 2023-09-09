CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winfield traveled down to Logan County to face Chapmanville, the Generals winning it in a 28-0 shutout.
Check out highlights above!
Chapmanville now travels to Nitro, Winfield hosts Wayne.
by: Cassidy Wood
