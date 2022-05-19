CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winfield has won the Class AA state track championship trophy yet again.

The Generals came out on top, handsomely, totaling 145 points.

Second place was Point Pleasant with 62.

Winfield collected first in almost every event from day one.

Rachel Withrow placed first in the girls 3200 meter, and Matt Scheneberg placed first in the boys 3200. Brayden Marshall, also from Winfield, placed second in the 3200 boys.

Allie German placed first in the girls 400 meter to cap off night one.

On day two, Winfield finished first in the girls 300 meter hurdles, the girls 1600 meter, and the boys 1600 meter. It was Withrow and Scheneberg again, collecting first place.

A big congratulations to the Generals!