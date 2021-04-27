Countdown to Tax Day
Winfield defeats Logan in overtime, now heading to state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Winfield Generals traveled to Logan for their regional playoff game, and the winner of tonight’s game would punch their ticket to state.

It was tight all game, and Winfield had a couple shots at the end of regulation that could’ve won it, but they couldn’t get it through the net.

So tied at 52, they go into OT.

Logan only managed to score one more point to Winfield’s four; making the final 56-52, Generals.

Winfield wins regionals and is headed to state!

