CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winfield hosted Logan for game two of this regional playoff series.
The Wildcats took game one Monday night, 2-1 the final.
Winfield got on the board first in the second inning, two walks with the bases loaded put the Generals up 2-0.
Logan responded fast, Dawson Maynard hitting one to the gap in centerfield scoring a 2 RBI double.
Winfield scored again in the bottom of the third. Brett Bumgarner with a grounder up the middle, scoring Brycen Brown from second.
The Generals then broke it open late to win game two, 12-3, forcing game three.
Game three will be played at Logan Wednesday night.
The winner takes the region and heads to next week’s state tournament.