CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winfield hosted Logan for game two of this regional playoff series.

The Wildcats took game one Monday night, 2-1 the final.

Winfield got on the board first in the second inning, two walks with the bases loaded put the Generals up 2-0.

Logan responded fast, Dawson Maynard hitting one to the gap in centerfield scoring a 2 RBI double.

Winfield scored again in the bottom of the third. Brett Bumgarner with a grounder up the middle, scoring Brycen Brown from second.

The Generals then broke it open late to win game two, 12-3, forcing game three.

Game three will be played at Logan Wednesday night.

The winner takes the region and heads to next week’s state tournament.