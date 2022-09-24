WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – Winfield hosted (4-0) Logan tonight, the Generals looking for win number four in a row.

Winfield with it first here, a handoff to Bray Boggs, he comes around the right forcing it in for the score and the Generals push their lead further.

Logan trying to get something going, quarterback Jaxon Cogar steps back and finds Caden Justice, but Winfield’s K-Juan Pearson is there on the stop, so not a huge gain for the Wildcats.

Cogar with another attempt here, finds Garret Williamson, but he’s quickly forced out of bounds. Logan struggling to get something going.

We go back to Winfield, it’s another Brown to Boggs touchdown to give the Generals another six!

Winfield wins this one 29-7.