Winfield Home Run Derby to benefit Evan Ashworth a major success

WINFIELD, WV – (WOWK-TV) – It was a powerful weekend for Winfield’s Evan Ashworth. For the first time since suffering a stroke back in September of last year, he was able to come out and be surrounded by family and friends and for a softball fundraiser he will never forget.

Team Evan up and ready roll — the softball fundraiser now helps pay for Evan’s medical bills as he has maxed out his benefits for the year back in February.

Ashworth has come a long way – as went from not being able to move or do anything — to walking with a walker — and uses a Cain at home — and his family calls him a walking miracle.

He has spent the last few months at a therapy facility in Atlanta — but COVID-19 concerns brought him home for the time being — and the Ashworth family not shocked about getting all the support.

