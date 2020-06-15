Winfield Home Run Derby to benefit Evan Ashworth a major success

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINFIELD, WV – (WOWK-TV) – It was a powerful weekend for Winfield’s Evan Ashworth. For the first time since suffering a stroke back in September of last year, he was able to come out and be surrounded by family and friends and for a softball fundraiser he will never forget.

Team Evan up and ready roll — the softball fundraiser now helps pay for Evan’s medical bills as he has maxed out his benefits for the year back in February.

Ashworth has come a long way – as went from not being able to move or do anything — to walking with a walker — and uses a Cain at home — and his family calls him a walking miracle.

He has spent the last few months at a therapy facility in Atlanta — but COVID-19 concerns brought him home for the time being — and the Ashworth family not shocked about getting all the support.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories