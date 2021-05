CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – No. 7 Winfield knocked down No. 2 Fairmont Senior in the state tournament Wednesday, the final 49-45.

The Generals won this game because of their defense, and good clock management.

The score was tied at halftime, 22-22.

But Winfield outscored the Polar Bears in the second half, with help from Ethan Kincaid and Seth Shilot.

Watch the highlights and hear from head coach Chris Stephens above!

Winfield will now face Shady Spring for the Class AAA semifinal game Friday.