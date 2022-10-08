WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – In Winfield, the Generals hosted Poca; the Dots looking for their second win, while Winfield is on a four game win streak.

As expected – Winfield had control of this one the entire game.

We catch it in the second quarter, off a blocked punt, #52 gets the scoop and the score to put the Generals up 28-0 just three minutes into the second quarter.

Poca with a quick three downs and it went back to the Generals, now standing at the goal line.

A quarterback sneak by Brycen Brown and he gets in for the score now 34-0.

They went for two on this one and got it, Eli Neil on the catch.

Poca struggled to get anything going offensively in this one, the final 64-0, Winfield.