CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winfield traveled to Logan County to see the Wildcats.
The Generals shut them out the final 53-0.
Up next: Winfield is on a bye, Logan hosts Clay County.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
