Winfield pole vaulter commits to Marshall

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – Winfield track and field star Dianna Goodman is joining the Thundering Herd!

Goodman signed her commitment letter Tuesday right after track practice; so her teammates, coaches, and family all got to be there.

She is an incredible athlete. She holds the Winfield pole vault record, along with the Girls Class AA State Meet pole vaulting record, and the All-Time West Virginia women’s record in the pole vault at 12’5″.

Goodman says she kept her decision under wraps until announcement day, and she’s thankful to share that moment with everyone.

“I definitely have a really supportive team,” she said. “Also my coaching, and how much work I put into it. I’m at the track after school, when track starts, until the sunset. So a lot of work has gone into this.

Obviously I’d like to thank my coaches. Because I wouldn’t be where I am without them. And my family for supporting me.”