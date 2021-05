CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winfield’s Dianna Goodman made history!

Goodman now owns the new girls all state record in pole vault, Clearing 12 feet, 5 inches.

This is a new West Virginia record.

The Generals star did this at the Ladley Field Classic in Charleston.

Congrats again to Dianna!

We still have some time before the state track and field meet takes place, as its set for early June.