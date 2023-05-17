CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winfield hosted Scott for the second game of this regional best-of-three series.

The Generals took game one in five innings, the final 8-0.

Wednesday night’s game was very different.

A defensive grind – with no runs coming until the fifth.

Georgia Moulder with a big hit to left center, scoring her man from first.

Winfield scored again in the same frame after a hit by Kristen Hensley, scoring Kenlie Zigmond.

Fast forward to the final inning, Winfield up 2-0 still.

Scott with two on, Natalie Green with a grounder up the middle, and it’s enough to score both Jakayla Gaiter and Hannah Price!

The Skyhawks tie it up at 2 in the final frame.

Winfield then scored in the bottom of the inning off a wild pitch to win it 3-2.

The Generals win the region and are headed to next week’s state tournament!