WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – The Generals were running wild all night long. Highlighted by a pair of touchdowns by Caden Beam and a long rush by K-Juan Pearson early on, Winfield dominated from the get-go, defeating Chapmanville 47-14.

The Generals improve to 2-1 on the season. They head into their open week before hosting Logan Sept. 24. Chapmanville suffers their first loss on the year. They’ll host winless Poca Sept. 17.