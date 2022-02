All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – Wednesday night was senior night for the Winfield girls’ basketball team; and they took down Charleston Catholic, the final 51-43.

The Lady Irish entered this game sitting at .500, 6-6.

Winfield came out strong, and went into halftime up 28-20.

Charleston Catholic fought until the end, but Winfield would come out with the 51-43 win.

