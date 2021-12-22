Winfield takes down Scott by one basket; plus more high school highlights

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – It was a close battle between (2-1) Scott and (3-0) Winfield Tuesday night.

The Generals came up big at first, then Scott went on a run to snag the lead.

It went back and forth all game long; the Generals ultimately winning the final 70-68.

Check out highlights above!

Riverside also traveled to East Fairmont, and the Bees won at home the final 56-47.

We also had some action in Ohio at the Ironton Classic!

Boyd County took down Ironton on their home court, that final 69-53.

Check out these highlights and more above.