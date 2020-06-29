Little League

WATCH LIVE: The Yankees take on the Cardinals in #WinfieldYouthBaseball

Winfield Youth Baseball

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) WATCH LIVE as the Winfield Yankees take on the Winfield Cardinals.

Each Monday evening, Jake Siegel and the 13 News Sportzone will bring you all the Winfield Youth Baseball action live from the field. Get in on the Twitter conversation with #WinfieldYouthBaseball.

