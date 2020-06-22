WATCH LIVE: The Yankees take on the Dodgers in #WinfieldYouthBaseball

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — WATCH LIVE as the Winfield Yankees take on the Winfield Dodgers.
Each Monday evening, Jake Siegel and the 13 News Sportzone will bring you all the Winfield Youth Baseball action live from the field. Get in on the Twitter conversation with #WinfieldYouthBaseball.
Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Gov. Justice: ‘I hate more than you know…’
- Teen on her first skydive, instructor both killed after chutes fail to open
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,679 new cases reported, largest one-day increase
- Pentagon bans Confederate flag in carefully worded policy
- Taco Bell revamping menu, eliminating some favorite items
- 10-year-old boy survives after shark snatches him out of fishing boat
- Gov. DeWine vetoes bill reducing health order penalties
- Cooling off? Study suggests 98.6 is no longer average body temperature
- Charleston church food drive to help those struggling during pandemic
- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg receiving chemotherapy for a ‘recurrence of cancer’