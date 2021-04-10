Watch live: Winfield Youth Baseball kicks off today!

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — Winfield Youth Baseball kicks off its season with the first game of the season between the Crouch Phillies and the Summers Pirates at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.

13 News sports reporter Jake Siegel will be livestreaming this game.

There will be livestreams for the games every Monday starting on April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Winfield Youth Baseball is brought to you by Holmes and Palmer Orthodontics.

