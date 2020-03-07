Winfield’s Craft Hits Buzzer-Beater, Generals Lose in 3-OT Thriller to Poca

Poca, W. Va (WOWK) — It was a thriller tonight in the Class “AA”, Region IV, Section 1 title game — where #1 seed Poca met #2 Winfield. The teams trying to out-earn each other for a bid to Regionals.

Slow start to the match-up, with Winfield up just 2-0 nothing after the 1st quarter, and Poca leading the Generals 9-5 at the half.

All of the excitement was saved for the end of Friday night’s 3 OT thriller.

With 5.6 seconds remaining in regulation, Poca leading 22-19, Winfield’s Donovan Craft slings up a three as time expires. Hits it. Sending the two teams to their 1st of 3 overtimes.

Poca eventually goes on to win 41-39, battling through extra time and a hard-nosed Winfield team to move on to Regionals.

