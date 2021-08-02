Winfield’s Dianna Goodman places fourth at USATF Nationals

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – Back in May we told you Winfield’s Dianna Goodman mad West Virginia pole vaulting history. The Marshall commit set the state girls record after clearing 12 feet 5 inches.

This weekend she competed at the national level in Jacksonville, Florida.

Goodman cleared 12 feet, and 1.5 inches to gain All-American status and place 4th at the USATF Nationals.

Herd signee was a two-time high school state champion at Winfield. She also vaults during the summer with the Capital City Striders.

Along with the state record, she also held the AA State meet record at 12 foot, 2 Inches. Goodman says it was nerve-racking with all eyes on her, but is overall happy with her outcome.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.