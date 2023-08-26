BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – Riverside traveled to Woodrow Wilson for this 2023 season opener.
The Warriors were able to get on the board, but Beckley had the big 38-13 win.
Up next: Woodrow Wilson hosts Greenbrier East, Riverside hosts Parkersburg.
by: Cassidy Wood
