Word of the Week: bootleg

POCA, WV (WOWK) – Our Week 8 Word of the Week was bootleg!

We went around asking Poca fans if they could give us the definition, and we got some pretty funny answers.

The actual definition of the ‘bootleg’ is: a type of play in football, specifically designed for the quarterback. During a bootleg, the quarterback runs with the ball towards either sideline while staying behind the line of scrimmage. To make the bootleg more effective, the quarterback may simulate a running play with a fake hand-off or make a play-action pass.