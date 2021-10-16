All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Word of the Week: bootleg

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POCA, WV (WOWK) – Our Week 8 Word of the Week was bootleg!

We went around asking Poca fans if they could give us the definition, and we got some pretty funny answers.

The actual definition of the ‘bootleg’ is: a type of play in football, specifically designed for the quarterback. During a bootleg, the quarterback runs with the ball towards either sideline while staying behind the line of scrimmage. To make the bootleg more effective, the quarterback may simulate a running play with a fake hand-off or make a play-action pass.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter