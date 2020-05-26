World TeamTennis Expected to call The Greenbrier home for summer season

CHARLESTON, WV. – (WOWK) – The Mountain State may have lost the Greenbrier Classic for good — but for the first time in world team tennis history – the league is expected to call The Greenbrier it’s home for a three-week summer season.

While nothing is official as of yet — according to reports — the season is likely to take place from July 12 to August 1st.

World team tennis is a mixed-gender professional league that was founded in 1973.

This will mark the league’s 45th year and has never had one city as its host — it’s also the first time it will be in West Virginia.

In 2020 – world team-tennis has 9 franchises – throughout the country.

