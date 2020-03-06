WOWK 13 SportsZone

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 28 shots and four players scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to their eighth straight win, 4-1 over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Ivan Provorov, Michael Raffl, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Sean Couturier scored for the Flyers, who continued their scorching turnaround from last season and won their 24th home game (24-5-4). They won on consecutive nights after beating the Washington Capitals 5-2 and have positioned themselves as a serious threat to make run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.